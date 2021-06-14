Martinez (3-7) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs after allowing two runs (zero earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings.

The only damage done against Martinez came in the third after the Cardinals extended the inning on a fielding error by Paul DeJong and allowed the Cubs to score twice. The 29-year-old otherwise had some of his best stuff of the season but got no run support from his team. Martinez has been a bit unpredictable this season, as he came into Sunday allowing 15 runs over his last 4.2 innings but his most recent performance shows the kind of potential he has. He now owns a 5.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB over 65 innings and lines up to face the Braves later in the week.