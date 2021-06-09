Martinez (3-6) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across four innings, taking the loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

Martinez struggled again after having a historically bad outing in his previous start. He allowed two runs right away in the first inning. In the third inning, Martinez surrendered a three-run home run to Jose Ramirez. However, he had a season-high seven punchouts. The 29-year-old's ERA has risen to 6.21 in 58 innings. In his last 4.2 innings, he has 15 earned runs. He will try to turn the tide in his next start Sunday against the Cubs.