Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Struggles with command sans Molina
Martinez labored through 4.1 innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
Martinez displayed electric stuff from the get-go, striking out the first two batters he faced. St. Louis' offense staked him to a 5-1 lead through two innings, but Martinez promptly gave one back with a bases-loaded walk in the third. He induced a would-be double-play ball after loading the bases with nobody out in the fourth, but saw it painfully erased on catcher's interference before bouncing back with three consecutive outs to escape the jam leading 5-3. While the talented 26-year-old struggled with command in the absence of master pitch-framer Yadier Molina (concussion) and was removed after 92 pitches, Martinez did enough to earn his club an important victory even though he wasn't credited with the win due to his failure to make it through five innings. Martinez's next start in Sunday's season finale against Milwaukee could be a huge one if his team can gain ground in the race for the second NL Wild Card over the next few days.
