Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Struggles with command Thursday

Martinez took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and six walks across 4.1 innings against the Mets on Thursday. He struck out five.

Martinez just couldn't get things going Thursday, allowing multiple baserunners in all but one of his innings of work. The 26-year-old was eventually chased in what turned out to be a five-run fifth inning, though only two of the runs were credited against him. While Martinez struggled mightily with his command Thursday, his BB/9 has hovered around a respectable 3.2 over the past three seasons. He'll look to smooth things out in his second start of the season, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Brewers.