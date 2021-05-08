Martinez (3-4) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies after giving up five runs on six hits with five walks and two strikeouts over five innings.
The right-hander generated only four swinging strikes on 97 pitches while issuing a season-high five walks Saturday, though he still grabbed the win since the Cardinals scored all nine of their runs across the first five innings off the contest. Martinez has a 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings through seven starts in 2021.
