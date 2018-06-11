Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tagged for five runs
Martinez (3-3) surrendered five runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Reds.
Martinez was plagued by walks, issuing a season-high seven in just 3.2 innings of work. He was also bitten by a four-run fourth inning, which he was unable to escape. In two starts since returning from a lat injury, Martinez has given up seven runs on eight hits and 12 walks across 7.2 innings. His next start won't get any easier, as he'll take the mound again Saturday against the Cubs.
