Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Takes fifth loss

Martinez (6-5) took the loss against Cincinnati on Friday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two as the Cardinals eventually fell 9-1.

Martinez ended up salvaging a decent line in this contest after giving up a pair of first-inning runs, but he wound up taking his fifth loss of the season after the Reds got to his bullpen for six earned. Although his 1.39 WHIP is a bit high, the 26-year-old right-hander is still having a solid season overall, as he'll take a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 90.2 innings into the All-Star break.