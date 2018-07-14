Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Takes fifth loss
Martinez (6-5) took the loss against Cincinnati on Friday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out four and walking two as the Cardinals eventually fell 9-1.
Martinez ended up salvaging a decent line in this contest after giving up a pair of first-inning runs, but he wound up taking his fifth loss of the season after the Reds got to his bullpen for six earned. Although his 1.39 WHIP is a bit high, the 26-year-old right-hander is still having a solid season overall, as he'll take a 3.18 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 90.2 innings into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Winning streak continues against Giants•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Improved control in Monday's win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Quality start in win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another poor outing•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Allows 13 basreunners•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tagged for five runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...