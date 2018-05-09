Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Takes loss Tuesday

Martinez (3-2) took the loss Tuesday and recorded only two strikeouts, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings in the 7-1 loss to the Twins.

Martinez also hit a batter as he struggled with his control throughout the afternoon, but still managed to allow only the two earned runs. The outing snaps a fantastic run for the 26-year-old, who had tossed at least six innings and allowed one or zero runs in each of his last six starts. Martinez will carry a 1.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 45 innings into his next start, slated for Sunday in San Diego.