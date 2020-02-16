Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws full bullpen Saturday
Martinez, who's vying to return to the starting rotation on a full-time basis, threw a complete bullpen session Saturday morning, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
The fact Martinez was able to go full throttle two days after his Thursday bullpen session was certainly encouraging with respect to his rotation aspirations. The right-hander spent all of last season as a reliever, logging 48.1 innings out of the bullpen and enjoying impressive success as a closer with 24 saves in 27 chances while generating a 53:18 K:BB. As his first action of spring indicates, Martinez appears to be holding up well in the early going, although he'll ramp up the intensity when he and his fellow pitchers face hitters for the first time next week.
