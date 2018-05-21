Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws pain-free Monday
Martinez (lat) played long toss Monday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
This is an encouraging step for Martinez, as the Cardinals' ace said he didn't experience any pain while throwing for the first time since landing on the disabled list with a lat strain earlier in the month. He's still not sure when he'll be cleared for mound work, however, leaving his possible return date up in the air.
