Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws scheduled bullpen session
Martinez (oblique) completed a planned bullpen session Friday and remains on target to start Monday against the Rockies, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
While Martinez apparently got through the session without setbacks, a more definitive outlook of his status figures to be gleaned from how he feels over the weekend. The right-hander has been targeting Monday as a return date for several days, with the understanding that he'd have to be free of any residual soreness or discomfort in the 24-48 hours following bullpen work in order to be activated.
