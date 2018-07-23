Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: To throw side session this week

Martinez (oblique) will toss a side session within the next couple days in order to determine his availability for next week against Colorado, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

If all goes well, Martinez will likely be able to return from the 10-day DL without missing more than one start in the rotation, which was the expectation when he landed on the shelf this past weekend. Look for the right-hander to step on the mound for his throwing session Tuesday or Wednesday while the team is in Cincinnati.