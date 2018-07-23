Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: To throw side session this week
Martinez (oblique) will toss a side session within the next couple days in order to determine his availability for next week against Colorado, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
If all goes well, Martinez will likely be able to return from the 10-day DL without missing more than one start in the rotation, which was the expectation when he landed on the shelf this past weekend. Look for the right-hander to step on the mound for his throwing session Tuesday or Wednesday while the team is in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: May only miss one start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: On DL with oblique strain•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Knocked around by Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Takes fifth loss•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Winning streak continues against Giants•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Improved control in Monday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...