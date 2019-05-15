Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tosses two innings Wednesday

Martinez (shoulder) allowed one run on four hits and one hit batter in two innings for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Martinez only needed 20 pitches (14 strikes) to record six outs thanks to a pair of double plays. Assuming the right-hander checks out OK in the coming days, he could be activated from the injured list for the team's weekend series against the Rangers. Martinez is expected to work out of the bullpen upon rejoining the Cardinals, though according to Hayes, he's hoping to return to a starting role sometime after the All-Star break, if the Cardinals allow it.