Martinez (thumb) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Martinez hit the 10-day injured list with a torn thumb ligament Wednesday, and the issue appears to be quite serious. He'll be ineligible to return before early September, but there's a chance he's already done for the year if surgery winds up being required. Luis Garcia was signed in a corresponding move.
