Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tuesday return a possibility
Martinez (lat), who allowed two solo home runs along with three other hits and recorded four strikeouts over four innings in Double-A Springfield's extra-innings loss to Corpus Christi on Thursday, is under consideration to take the injured Alex Reyes' (lat) rotation turn next Tuesday, Joe Trezza and Joe Harris of MLB.com report.
Martinez saw Randy Cesar and Stephen Wrenn both take him deep for solo shots in the second, but his outing did have some encouraging aspects. One was the right-hander's four strikeouts, and another was the fact he was able to hit his prescribed range of 60-70 pitches with 63 offerings overall. Given Reyes' placement on the disabled list Thursday with a significant lat strain, Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch wouldn't rule out starting Martinez in Reyes' next scheduled turn on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that how well Martinez's lat feels Friday will go a long way in determining how realistic that might be.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Set for rehab start Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to begin rehab stint shortly•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws pain-free Monday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will begin throwing program next week•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: MRI results unavailable•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will undergo additional MRI on Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...