Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tuesday return a possibility

Martinez (lat), who allowed two solo home runs along with three other hits and recorded four strikeouts over four innings in Double-A Springfield's extra-innings loss to Corpus Christi on Thursday, is under consideration to take the injured Alex Reyes' (lat) rotation turn next Tuesday, Joe Trezza and Joe Harris of MLB.com report.

Martinez saw Randy Cesar and Stephen Wrenn both take him deep for solo shots in the second, but his outing did have some encouraging aspects. One was the right-hander's four strikeouts, and another was the fact he was able to hit his prescribed range of 60-70 pitches with 63 offerings overall. Given Reyes' placement on the disabled list Thursday with a significant lat strain, Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch wouldn't rule out starting Martinez in Reyes' next scheduled turn on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that how well Martinez's lat feels Friday will go a long way in determining how realistic that might be.