Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tuesday return increasingly likely
Martinez (lat) reported no discomfort Friday after throwing 63 pitches in a rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Thursday, and he plans on starting next Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Not only does it seem increasingly likely the Cardinals get their staff ace back Tuesday, but it also appears he'll have battery mate Yadier Molina (groin) at his disposal if the latter makes it through a pair of minor-league rehab games over the weekend. Martinez's potential return comes just as the promising Alex Reyes heads to the disabled list with a lat injury of his own that's projected to keep him out for an extended period.
