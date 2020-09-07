Martinez (illness) will be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday and start the first game of that day's doubleheader against the Twins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

This had been the likely scenario since late in the week, but manager Mike Shildt confirmed it before Sunday's game. The outing will mark Martinez's first start since July 29, which also came against the Twins. The Cardinals subsequently suffered a coronavirus outbreak that paused the season for 17 days, with Martinez one of the infected players. The right-hander has been building his arm up at the team's alternate training site in Springfield since gaining clearance to resume baseball activities, and Shildt reported Sunday that Martinez had a pitch count "in the 50s" during his live batting practice session Wednesday.