Martinez (3-9) lost Thursday's 8-2 defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh, allowing five runs on five hits and seven walks with two strikeouts in five innings.

Martinez didn't have any control in this one as he only threw 48 of 87 pitches for strikes and walked a season high seven batters, though only one came around to score. The majority of the damage came on Bryan Reynolds' fourth inning three-run home run and Martinez was able to escape jams in the first and third innings relatively unscathed. Since lowering his ERA to 4.18 on May 21, Martinez has seen the mark balloon to 6.78 in the ensuing six starts.