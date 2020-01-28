Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will compete for starting role

The Cardinals plan to have Martinez (shoulder) compete for a rotation spot when spring training opens, though he'll likely assume closing duties in the event the coaching staff determines he's unfit to handle a starter's workload, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Martinez has stated that he's most "comfortable" as a starter, and with the right-hander having responded well to an offseason procedure to alleviate recurring pain in his shoulder, he'll at least be given the chance to work in his preferred capacity to begin the spring. The 28-year-old began his throwing program in earnest last week, when he tossed his first bullpen session of the winter. He should gradually build up the intensity of his workouts in the next couple weeks before reporting to camp without any restrictions, putting him on even footing with his other competitors in a wide-open race for the final opening in the rotation. Though Martinez hasn't started a big-league game since the summer of 2018, he was more than serviceable as a full-time member of the rotation from 2015 through 2017, running up a 3.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 15.6 K-BB% over 92 starts.