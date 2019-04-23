Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will pitch in relief upon return
Martinez (shoulder) will pitch out of the bullpen when he's activated from the injured list, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Martinez is scheduled to throw live practice later in the week, although manager Mike Shildt has already determined that the 27-year-old will head to the bullpen when he's ready to return. Martinez bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen during the 2018 campaign, and he turned in positive results, posting a 3.11 ERA with 117 strikeouts over 118.2 frames.
