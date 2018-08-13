Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will spend some time in bullpen

Martinez (shoulder) will work out of the bullpen initially after he returns from the disabled list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez was expected to miss three or four starts when he was placed on the disabled list back on July 31. It's possible that working as a reliever could allow him to beat that time, but he hasn't yet resumed throwing bullpen sessions, so his return date remains unclear.

