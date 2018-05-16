Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will undergo additional MRI on Thursday
Martinez (lat) will head in for a second MRI to check if there has been any progress with his injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Martinez isn't feeling as though his recovery is coming along as quickly as it should, so the right-hander will receive an update on his status following Thursday's tests. This should also provide the club with a better gauge of Martinez's eventual return date, as there hasn't been much word on when he will be able to make his next appearance at this time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Won't return over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No activity yet•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Lands on DL with lat strain•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Allows just one in win•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Works six innings Thursday•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...