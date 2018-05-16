Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Will undergo additional MRI on Thursday

Martinez (lat) will head in for a second MRI to check if there has been any progress with his injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Martinez isn't feeling as though his recovery is coming along as quickly as it should, so the right-hander will receive an update on his status following Thursday's tests. This should also provide the club with a better gauge of Martinez's eventual return date, as there hasn't been much word on when he will be able to make his next appearance at this time.