Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Winning streak continues against Giants

Martinez (6-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Giants, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings while striking out three.

It's the right-hander's third straight win and ninth quality start of the season, and Martinez even helped himself out at the plate, driving in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the third inning. He's put his June troubles firmly behind him and will take a 3.05 ERA into his next outing Saturday at home against the Reds.