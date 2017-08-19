Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Wins third straight decision Friday

Martinez (10-9) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win Friday against the Pirates.

Martinez gave up a pair of solo homers in the first two innings, but was strong after that, while the offense gave him plenty of support, leading to his 10th victory of the year. He's won three straight decisions, and his 3.57 ERA is pretty indicative of what he provides fantasy owners in the majority of his starts. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Padres.