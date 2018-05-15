Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Won't return over weekend
Martinez (lat) will not be activated from the disabled list over the weekend when first eligible, Mark Saxon of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Martinez landed on the disabled list last week with a lat strain. While he was originally hoping to only miss one start, his lack of progress up until this point has ruled him out for a weekend return, meaning he'll be forced to miss another start while on the shelf. It's unclear when Martinez will return at this point, but the Cardinals figure to proceed cautiously with the ace given his importance to the team.
