Martinez (illness) won't return from the COVID-19 injured list until sometime next week, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Martinez was part of the Cardinals' coronavirus outbreak that shut down the team early in the season. He's been cleared to resume baseball activities for over two weeks but evidently still needs a bit more time before he's ready to go. He's expected to pitch as a starter once he's activated.
