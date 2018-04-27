Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Works six innings Thursday
Martinez allowed one earned run on four hits while walking none and striking out three across six innings Thursday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.
Martinez continued his excellent early season form, settling in after allowing his only run in the first inning. Though the strikeouts weren't there Thursday, he has shown the impressive combination of generating strikeouts while also working deep into games through his six starts this season.
