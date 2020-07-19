Martinez allowed one run and two walks across three innings in Friday's intrasquad game start, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander also recorded a pair of strikeouts during the outing, which likely qualified as his penultimate tune-up for the regular season. The question of whether Martinez will begin the 2020 campaign as a closer or starter remains; however, the placement of Giovanny Gallegos, who arrived in summer camp Saturday after extensive travel delays, on the 10-day injured list for undisclosed reasons Saturday does potentially increase the chances of Martinez being shifted to a ninth-inning role for the time being.