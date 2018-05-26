Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Activated from disabled list
Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
As expected, Kelly is back with the big club after a brief stay on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. The backstop, who is hitting just .111/.158/.111 in eight games with St. Louis this season, will slot back in as the Cardinals' primary catcher until Yadier Molina (groin) returns from the disabled list. He'll give way to Francisco Pena for Saturday's contest, however. Steve Baron was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move.
