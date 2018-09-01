Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Called up by Cardinals
Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
Kelly has a miserable .150/.216/.187 slash line in 118 career plate appearances, though he's long been seen as a potential future starting catcher. For now, he'll have to battle Francisco Pena for playing time behind Yadier Molina.
