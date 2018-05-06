Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

With starter Yadier Molina set to miss at least a month due to a brutal groin injury, Kelly will get the call to provide catching depth in St. Louis. Look for him and Francisco Pena to split the majority of reps behind the plate. Don't look for Kelly to serve as a direct fantasy replacement for Molina, as Kelly has a career .171/.236/.220 slash line through 89 plate appearances.