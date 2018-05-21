Kelly (hamstring) could return from the 10-day disabled list when first eligible on Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Kelly landed on the disabled list with a hamstring strain last week, but it appears the injury is minor and his stay on the shelf could be brief. With Yadier Molina (groin) expected to be sidelined into June, Kelly will serve as the Cardinals' starting catcher once activated. The 23-year-old was hitting just .111/.158/.111 across eight games prior to landing on the DL.