Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Could see callup in wake of Molina injury
Kelly was a late scratch from Triple-A Memphis' Saturday night game against Nashville in anticipation of a potential callup due to Yadier Molina's groin injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Molina took a foul tip off a 101.5 mph fastball to the groin in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Cubs, with the impact leaving him prone for several minutes and forcing his exit from the contest. Kelly was subsequently scratched from his minor-league outing Saturday, as the Cardinals would be down to just Francisco Pena at catcher if Molina is forced to endure a stint on the disabled list. Further details on the respective statuses of both Molina and Kelly are likely to emerge Sunday.
