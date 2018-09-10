Kelly went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Detroit.

Kelly drew the start behind the dish with Yadier Molina day-to-day due to a hamstring issue. Kelly has seen little playing time in 2018, appearing in 16 games and batting .138 with three RBI. He figures to serve in a bench role down the stretch of the regular season as the Cardinals fight for a playoff berth.

More News
Our Latest Stories