Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Expected primary catcher in Molina's absence
Kelly, just called up from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, is expected to handle the bulk of catching duties in the multi-week absence of Yadier Molina (groin), Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Although he didn't draw the start Sunday, Kelly is projected to definitively outpace fellow backstop Francisco Pena in playing time during Molina's absence. The veteran catcher is expected to miss at least four weeks after undergoing emergency surgery for his pelvic injury, which should give Kelly extended opportunities to improve against major-league arms. His 2017 big-league stint wasn't exactly encouraging, as Kelly slashed an unsightly .174/.240/.217 in 75 plate appearances.
