Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Lands on DL with hamstring injury
Kelly was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a hamstring injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
With Kelly joining Yadier Molina (groin) on the shelf, the Cardinals will be down their top two catchers. Specifics regarding Kelly's injury remain vague at this point. The move is retroactive to Wednesday, so Kelly will be eligible to return May 26 at the earliest. Steve Baron was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move and will likely split catching duties with Francisco Pena while Molina and Kelly are sidelined.
