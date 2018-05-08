Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Not starting Tuesday
Kelly is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.
Kelly was expected to be the primary catcher while Yadier Molina (groin) is on the disabled list, but he's started just one of his first three games since being called up Sunday. It's possible that the Cardinals are easing him into the role, though it's also possible that he won't be starting as often as initially reported. In 93 career major-league plate appearances, Kelly is hitting just .165/.237/.212, though the sample is small and he can likely blame bad luck for some of his struggles as his BABIP is just .194.
