Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Optioned to Triple-A
Kelly was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
With Yadier Molina expected to return from injury Tuesday, the Cardinals were expected to make a move. Kelly made the most sense, as he's struggled mightily at the plate through 12 games, recording just two hits in 25 at-bats and striking out six times.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Struggling since DL return•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Activated from disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Set for rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Could miss minimum•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Lands on DL with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Plates only run Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...