Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Plates only run Tuesday
Kelly went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.
Success with the bat has been few and far between for Kelly, but he now has his only two hits of the season in back-to-back outings. The 23-year-old's line is an unsightly .111/.158/.111 through his first 19 plate appearances, numbers disturbingly reminiscent of his prior struggles against big-league arms in stints over the last two seasons (.154 and .174 averages in 2016 and 2017, respectively).
More News
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Expected primary catcher in Molina's absence•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Called up by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Could see callup in wake of Molina injury•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Enduring rough spring at plate•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...