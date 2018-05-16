Kelly went 1-for-2 with an RBI single in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

Success with the bat has been few and far between for Kelly, but he now has his only two hits of the season in back-to-back outings. The 23-year-old's line is an unsightly .111/.158/.111 through his first 19 plate appearances, numbers disturbingly reminiscent of his prior struggles against big-league arms in stints over the last two seasons (.154 and .174 averages in 2016 and 2017, respectively).