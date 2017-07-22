Kelly went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and a run in Friday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

A late addition to the lineup after Yadier Molina (ankle) was sidelined, Kelly extended the Cardinals' lead to 8-3 with a rope to deep left in the eighth that plated Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong. Kelly had been coming on at Triple-A Memphis before being called up, as he'd recently set a new career high with his 10th home run and was carrying a solid .283/.375/.459 line. He'll slot in as Molina's backup now that veteran Eric Fryer has been jettisoned, but will take a seat Saturday with Molina back in the lineup.