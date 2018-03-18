Kelly was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Kelly hit .283/.375/.459 over 68 games at Triple-A Memphis during the 2017 season. His sound performance resulted in him earning a chance to play for the big club. However, his bat was quiet in the Show, as he hit .174 with a .457 OPS over 34 games with the Cardinals. After going 3-for-30 (.100) this spring, Kelly will return to Memphis and look to get back on track.