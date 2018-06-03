Kelly, who went 0-for-2 with a walk in a win over the Pirates on Saturday, is hitless in seven at-bats overall across the four games he's played since returning from a stint on the disabled list.

The young backstop has found major-league arms extremely difficult to solve thus far, as he's hitting a paltry .080 in his first 29 plate appearances. The struggles are similar to those of his initial cup of coffee with the Cardinals in 2017, when he slashed .174/.240/.217 across 75 plate appearances. Kelly's days at the major-league level are very likely numbered for the moment anyhow, as Yadier Molina (groin) is scheduled to return to action Tuesday, and Francisco Pena is projected to continue serving as his backup.