Cardinals' Carson Kelly: Thrust into lineup Friday
Kelly was added to Friday's lineup due to Yadier Molina's late scratch with right ankle discomfort, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Kelly was virtually placed into the lineup during the first pitch after it was decided that Molina could not play in the series opener. Manager Mike Matheny slid Kelly behind the plate for his first start of the 2017 season while placing him eighth in the order.
