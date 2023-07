Lawrence signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Thursday.

After opting out of his deal with Toronto on Sunday, Lawrence will remain on a minor-league deal with the Cardinals. The 35-year-old righty hasn't been anything special in Triple-A this season, putting up a 4.67 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 90.2 frames. Subpar minor-league stats and a poor MLB track record make it unlikely Lawrence sees the majors in 2023.