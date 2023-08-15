St. Louis selected Lawrence's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Lawrence has posted an underwhelming 4.76 ERA and 90:31 K:BB in 104 innings this season between the Triple-A affiliates of the Blue Jays and Cardinals. The veteran right-hander will likely operate in a mop-up role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Casey Lawrence: Inks MiLB deal with Cards•
-
Casey Lawrence: Opts out of minors deal•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Moved to minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Re-ups with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sent to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Absent from wild-card roster•