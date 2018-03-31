Cardinals' Casey Meisner: Dealt to Cardinals
Meisner was traded to the Cardinals on Saturday in exchange for Josh Lucas.
The 6-foot-7 righty split his time between High-A and Double-A last year and will open 2018 at Double-A Springfield. He notched a 4.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and just 37 strikeouts in 59 innings at Double-A last year and profiles as a swing man or middle reliever.
