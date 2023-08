Prieto was traded from the Orioles to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Jack Flaherty, freelance reporter Francys Romero reports.

This makes sense from Baltimore's perspective, as Prieto looks like he has a big-league future, but he is sufficiently blocked in the Orioles organization. A 24-year-old Cuban infielder, Prieto is hitting .317/.365/.471 with two home runs, two steals and an 8.7 percent strikeout rate in 27 games at Triple-A.