The Cardinals are expected to select the contract of Prieto on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

The Cardinals acquired Prieto in 2023, and he's spent the last two full seasons at Triple-A. He has a solid .811 OPS across 450 plate appearances, good for 113 wRC+. The team's plans for Prieto are unclear, though they'll need to formally select his contract before the move is official.