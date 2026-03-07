Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Moved to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals optioned Prieto to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Prieto has struggled at the plate this spring, going just 2-for-17 over six games in the Grapefruit League. With his quest for an Opening Day roster spot now over, the 26-year-old infielder will aim to get back on track in Memphis, where he slashed .301/.363/.457 in 516 plate appearances last season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Contract selected•
-
Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Set for Friday call up•
-
Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Expected to make big-league debut•
-
Cardinals' Cesar Prieto: Dealt to Cardinals for Flaherty•
-
Orioles' Cesar Prieto: Hitting for average with Tides•