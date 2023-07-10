The Cardinals have selected Davis with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty slugger from Arizona, Davis is a tough prospect to evaluate, as he didn't look like a first-round talent prior to really cutting down the strikeouts this spring. His impressive raw tools made him a highly-ranked prospect as a prep in 2020, but he went undrafted in the shortened pandemic draft and made it to campus. Davis's worst showing to date was a 15-game run in the Cape Cod League last summer, in which he hit .212/.379/.250 with two doubles, zero home runs and a 16:13 K:BB in 66 plate appearances with a wood bat. He followed up that lackluster performance with a .362/.489/.742 slash line, 21 home runs and more walks (43) than strikeouts (40) as a junior. A chiseled 6-foot-1, 216 pounds, Davis has a max exit velocity of 117 mph and a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, which are elite marks for any hitting prospect. Davis gets graded as an above-average runner on his public scouting reports, but he only attempted four steals in 147 career games for the Wildcats. His monster power is not up for debate, and his plus arm could be a weapon in an outfield corner, it's just a question of how real his tool gains were this spring.